Modi called off his Malaysia visit in October as he didn't want to face Trump: Congress

New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's two-day trip to Malaysia began on Saturday, the Congress claimed that he had called off his last visit to Kuala Lumpur in October as he did not want to be face-to-face with US President Donald Trump.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said as the prime minister meets his Malaysian counterpart, Anwar Ibrahim, it is worth recalling the latter's words while paying tributes to former prime minister Manmohan Singh on December 27, 2024.

"In late October 2025, the Prime Minister was expected to visit Kuala Lumpur. It had been announced but at the last minute Mr Modi called it off because he did not want to come face-to-face with President Trump who was also to be there at the same time. So Mr Modi settled for a virtual summit meeting with ASEAN leaders.

"Now the Prime Minister is off to Kuala Lumpur to see another good friend of his -- the Prime Minister of Malaysia. It is worth recalling what Mr Anwar Ibrahim had said in his tribute to Dr Manmohan Singh on Dec 27, 2024," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Ibrahim had then said that Singh, "slightly awkward as a politician but undeniably upright, steadfast and resolute as a statesman, leaves behind a legacy that will inspire generations to come".

Ibrahim had also recalled how during his dark days, "as I navigated the labyrinth of imprisonment, he stood by me as a true friend. Such acts of quiet magnanimity defined him, and they will remain etched in my heart forever". PTI SKC RC