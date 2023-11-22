Modi calls for setting up Social Impact Fund to implement Digital Public Infra in Global South

New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday proposed setting up a Social Impact Fund to implement Digital Public Infrastructure in countries of the Global South and also called for global regulations for Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Advertisment

At the virtual summit of G20 leaders, he said the decision to create a Digital Public Infrastructure Repository was taken during the grouping's New Delhi summit and more than 50 DPIs from 16 countries have been added to it.

"To implement DPI in countries of the Global South, I propose to establish a Social Impact Fund. On behalf of India, I also announce an initial amount of USD 25 million for this. I hope that all of you will join this initiative," Modi said.

He said in the age of Artificial Intelligence, there is a need to use technology responsibly. "There is an increasing concern all over the world about the negative use of AI. India has a clear thinking that we should work together on the global regulation of AI." "Understanding the seriousness of DeepFake, how dangerous it is for the society and for an individual, we have to move forward. We want AI to reach people and it must be safe for society.

Advertisment

"With this approach, the Global AI partnership summit is being organized in India next month. I am sure that all of you will cooperate in this," the prime minister said. Modi said he had talked about the issue of Green Credit regarding environmental protection during the S20 summit, adding that India has taken a step in this direction.

Through the Global Biofuels Alliance launched in New Delhi, India is promoting the development of alternative fuels along with reducing carbon, he said.

"G20 has recognised mission LiFE -- lifestyle for environment for a pro-planet approach. There has been a call to triple the use of renewable energy by 2030. It has shown commitment towards clean hydrogen. The need to take climate finance from billions to trillions has been recognised. In a few days, during COP-28 being held in UAE, concrete steps need to be taken on all these initiatives," Modi said.

Advertisment

The prime minister added that a new working group on women empowerment has also been formed.

"In this context, I am very happy to say that India took a historic decision in the first session at its new Parliament building. To strengthen women-led development, we have decided to have 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state legislative assemblies," he said.

PM Modi also mentioned India's Aspirational District programme and said it is a great example of progress in Sustainable Development Goals at the local level in India.

"I invite the G-20 countries, the Global South, to study the Aspirational District programme. You will see how this one campaign has helped India change the lives of 25 crore people," he said. PTI AO AO NSD NSD