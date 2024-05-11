Modi cannot stand criticism but speaks anything against others: Sharad Pawar

Beed, May 11 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi cannot tolerate criticism but speaks anything against others, an attack coming a day after Modi advised the "nakli NCP" to join hands with Ajit Pawar after Lok Sabha poll results.

Addressing a rally for the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) nominee from Beed, Bajrang Sonawane, the veteran politician accused Modi of openly targeting Muslims, though as a prime minister, he should stand for citizens of all castes and faiths.

"Modi can't tolerate criticism but he speaks anything against others. These days he is openly targeting Muslims, when as the prime minister, he should stand for citizens of all castes and creeds. The hatred for Muslims is visible," Pawar said, adding that people shouldn't do anything that will help Modi in elections.

He dubbed Modi "anti-women and anti-farmer".

"The Modi government has done nothing for the welfare of farmers in the last ten years. His government has also turned a blind eye to atrocities against women," the former Union agriculture minister said.

The arrest of Arvind Kejriwal and Hemant Soren are examples of the misuse and arrogance of power, he alleged.

Notably, Modi has stepped up his attack on Pawar, the tallest leader of the INDIA bloc in Maharashtra, during the poll campaign.

At a campaign rally held in Pune, Modi had termed Pawar as a "bhatakti aatma" (wandering soul) who spoils good work done by others, without taking his name.

On Friday, Modi advised the NCP (SP) led by Pawar and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray to join hands with Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, respectively, after the results of Lok Sabha polls are declared, instead of “dying by merging” with the Congress.

Shinde and Ajit Pawar had split their respective parties in 2022 and 2023.

Sharad Pawar had immediately hit back at the prime minister, saying he won't ally with those who do not believe in the parliamentary democracy which is under threat because of Modi.

Maharashtra, which sends 48 members to Lok Sabha- the second largest contingent after UP-is voting in five phases.

While polling for three phases was over, the next two rounds of voting are scheduled on May 13 and 20. PTI MR NSK