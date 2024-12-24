Modi carried forward tradition of 'good governance' after Vajpayee: Nayab Saini

Gurugram, Dec 24 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said Narendra Modi has carried forward the precept of 'good governance' following the steps of his predecessor late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Saini made the remark addressing a conference 'Good Governance through Effective Implementation,' at SGT University in Gurugram.

Vajpayee spoke first about "good governance" in 1998 when he was a prime minister, he said.

His birthday, December 25, was declared 'Good Governance Day' in 2014 under the first Modi government.

Saini said the Haryana government has made commendable efforts in simplifying and improving the lives of the people ever since.

He said that over the past ten years, Haryana has worked towards creating a transparent and corruption-free system, focusing on merit-based recruitment, an online transfer policy, and ensuring that the benefits of government schemes reach eligible people.

"As a result, today, the son of a poor family is becoming an HCS officer," he said.

The CM said that in the last ten years, the BJP governments in Haryana have provided over 1.71 lakh jobs without an exchange of bribes.

Atal Service Centers are now getting the people access to government schemes near their homes, he added.

Saini also lauded the abolishment of "colonial-era black laws" and their replacement by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He said the new criminal code is being rapidly implemented in Haryana.

Tripura Chief Minister Prof Manik Saha, who also attended the conference, said the central government is working "seriously" for the development of northeastern states, which has reduced migration to other states.

On the occasion, Saini digitally unveiled the cover of the book The Art of Implementation. PTI COR VN VN