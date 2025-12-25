Modi carrying forward Mookerjee, Upadhyaya and Vajpayee's vision for India: UP CM Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the legacy of three great leaders -- Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee who gave India a new direction -- is being carried forward by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a self-reliant and developed nation.

He was addressing a gathering at the inauguration of the Rashtriya Prerna Sthal here on the occasion of Vajpayee's 101st birth anniversary.

"It is a moment of pride for all...," he said those gathered for the memorial inaugurated by Modi.

"The legacy of three great leaders -- Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Deendayal Upadhyaya and Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- who gave India a new direction, is being carried forward in the form of a self-reliant and developed nation," the UP CM added.

Adityanath hailed Modi as the "saarthi (charioteer) of Amrit Kaal", the architect of a self-reliant and developed India and the "world's most popular leader".

Paying tribute to Vajpayee, he said the former prime minister's words about a brighter future for India were not merely expressions of hope but a reflection of his far-sighted vision, deep faith and firm resolve for the nation.

The UP CM said when Vajpayee in his poem spoke of "darkness lifting, the sun rising and the lotus blooming", it symbolised his unwavering belief in India's bright future, a vision that is now visible in the form of a developed India.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and BJP state president Bhupendra Chaudhary were also present at the event. PTI KIS CDN SKY SKY