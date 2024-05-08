Modi challenges INDIA constituents, Cong CMs on Sam Pitroda's remarks

Rajampet (Andhra Pradesh), May 8 (PTI) Slamming Congress' "divisive mindset," Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday slammed its leader Sam Pitroda's controversial remarks, and asked if a key ally of the national party, the DMK will snap ties with it for Tamil culture and pride.

Addressing an election rally here, he alleged Congress was cut off from its roots, wants to divide the country for power and wondered what has befallen the national party.

"A big leader has displayed the divisive mindset of Congress. What the man very close to Gandhi family and the biggest advisor of shehzada said is very shameful," he said in an obvious reference to Pitroda's comments.

"Congress feels those in north eastern India look like Chinese. Can the country accept things like this? Congress feels people in the south look like Africans, will they accept this," he asked, referring to Pitroda's controversial remarks.

He asked the Congress Chief Ministers of Karnataka and Telangana, Siddaramaiah and A Revanth Reddy respectively, if they will accept "such an accusation".

He asked if DMK President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, "who speaks of Tamil culture, such a serious allegation has been made--will DMK snap ties with Congress, for Tamil pride and the Tamil people." "Do they have the guts?" In an obvious reference to Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Modi said Congress feels that the people in the western parts of the country look like Arabs.

"I want to ask...do people of Maharashtra accept such language. Do north Indians look like White (people).. what has happened to the Congress party," he said.

In an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi, Modi implied Pitroda was "shehzada's philosopher and guide." Modi further said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had recently talked about a "people of a particular colour in the US setting (exam) paper." "He made similar comments about the same in India which Shehzade's guru has done. Both their comments are connected, and well thought out.

He asked the Congress party not to ridicule Indians, even if it had no issues to talk about.

"The country is listening to and understanding every divisive talk of Congress," he said and added the party should be punished.

Taking at the ruling YSR Congress government in Andhra Pradesh, Modi said it has betrayed people's trust and alleged ministers were running 'rowdy raj' in the state. PTI STH GDK SA SA SS