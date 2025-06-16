Modi changed India’s image, uplifted poor in 11 years: BJP leader Rajendra Rathore

Jaipur, Jun 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore on Monday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the image of India and improved the condition of the poor during his 11 years in office.

Addressing the media here under the BJP’s 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' campaign, he said the country has made unprecedented progress under Modi’s leadership.

The resolutions with which the Modi government was formed 11 years ago are now being fulfilled. The face of India and the fate of the poor have changed, Rathore said.

Citing a World Bank study, he said 27 per cent of the population has risen above the poverty line and the Indian economy has become the fourth largest in the world.

He further said India’s security and foreign policies have strengthened significantly under the Modi government.

"Wether it is Operation Sindoor to target terrorist camps in Pakistan or the historic decision to cancel the 1960 Indus Water Treaty, Prime Minister Modi has ensured the fulfilment of every resolution," he said.

Rathore also listed several achievements of the central government and claimed that a strong foundation for a self-reliant India has been laid over the past 11 years. PTI AG OZ OZ