Modi changed political culture from blame game to performance-based: Nadda

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with changing the political culture of the country in the past decade from that of a blame game to demonstrating performance.

Addressing the Lokmata Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Women Empowerment Conference here, he said, "The country has changed since 2014. Today, under the leadership of PM Modi, the country of 140 crore people is moving forward at a fast pace." The Union minister said the prime minister changed the political culture and brought in a "report card" politics based on development, accountability and performance.

"Earlier, leaders used to spend time blaming each other. But today 'report card' politics is happening... A politics of accountability, performance, development... that is our way of working," he said.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state president Madan Rathore, and Union Ministers Bhagirath Chaudhary and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present in the program.

Nadda also attended a Tiranga Yatra in Jaipur organised by the party to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. PTI SDA NSD NSD