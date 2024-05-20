Modi condemns attack on RKM ashram, accuses TMC of unleashing terror on monks to appease vote bank

Jhargram (WB), May 20 (PTI) Condemning the attack on the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accused the TMC regime of unleashing a reign of terror on monks to appease its vote bank.

Addressing an election rally in Jhargram, Modi claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee herself is "issuing threats" against the monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, emboldening "TMC goons to attack" the ashram.

"It is shameful that the TMC has taken up the onus of hurting the religious faith of Hindus in Bengal. The CM is threatening the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Ashram monks. On Sunday night, the Ramakrishna Mission ashram in Jalpaiguri was attacked. The people of Bengal will not tolerate this," he said.

His remarks follow the vandalism on the Ramakrishna Mission premises in Jalpaiguri district on Sunday, where miscreants threatened monks and other employees at gunpoint. An RKM official suggested that a local land mafia was behind the incident.

Modi criticised Banerjee's recent comments against a few monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, asserting that these socio-religious organisations were being threatened to appease the TMC's vote bank.

"ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are known for service and morality, but today the Chief Minister of Bengal is openly threatening them. This is being done to appease the vote bank. As the CM herself is threatening the monks, TMC goons now dare to attack Ramakrishna Mission. How can anybody even think of attacking the premises of Ramakrishna Mission," he said.

Addressing an election rally in Goghat under the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency on May 18, Banerjee had claimed, "Some monks of Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha are working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi.” Criticising her statement, Modi said, “The TMC does not care about the sentiments of the people of Bengal. They have no sympathy for the feelings of the Hindus here. The people of Bengal will not tolerate this insult.” The prime minister also accused Banerjee of abusing saints and monks of the state to appease her vote bank.

“The TMC is jittery because the party sees its time is over. The TMC anticipated a defeat in the polls and thus its anger and frustration is at the peak,” he said while reminiscing about his association with the RKM monastic order.

Modi on Sunday had also accused Banerjee of "threatening" these socio-religious organisations, claiming that she was "under pressure from Muslim extremists" to "appease" the TMC's vote bank.

Lambasting the TMC dispensation for putting "Bengal’s identity at risk", the prime minister said, “The TMC welcomes infiltrators which have led to changing the demography of the state.” “In border areas of Bengal, the demography is changing fast due to infiltration. Is infiltration good for the country or Bengal? They will take away your jobs, your land, your resources,” he said at the rally.

“The people of the state are facing danger from TMC. The identity of Bengal is also in danger. Today, the whole country is worried about Bengal. Violence and riots occur almost every day in the state. BJP workers are killed,” he alleged.

Modi accused the TMC of insulting the faith of Hindus to appease its vote bank and asserted that infiltrators are "perilous" to West Bengal since they are "disturbing" the demography of the state.

He slammed the TMC for corruption in the state, stating that the Mamata Banerjee-led party had introduced a rate card for every job in Bengal.

“On one hand, there is Modi’s report card about jobs, and on the other hand, there is a rate card of the TMC. The TMC has put up a rate card for every job in Bengal, where jobs are up for sale. You pay and you will get a job,” he said.

Modi also said the people of Bengal know that Congress is a 'sunken ship', and there is a hole in the ship of the TMC, an ally of the INDIA bloc. “No matter how hard they try, their drowning is certain,” he said.

The prime minister, who was scheduled to address a rally at Tamluk, did so virtually from Jhargram, as his chopper couldn’t land due to poor weather. PTI PNT MNB BDC