Modi condoles death of actor Satish Shah

New Delhi, Oct 25 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the death of actor Satish Shah, saying his effortless humour brought laughter into countless lives.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment," Modi said in a post on X.

"His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the prime minister said.

Shah, 74, breathed his last in Mumbai on Saturday. PTI SKU RHL