Modi condoles demise of media personality Ramoji Rao

Shailesh Khanduri
Ramoji Rao and Narendra Modi

A file photo of Ramoji Rao with Narendra Modi (courtesy: X handle @narendramodi)

New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of media personality and Ramoji Group Chairman Ch Ramoji Rao terming it 'extremely saddening'.

Rao died at a hospital here early Saturday. He was 88.

Rao, who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels.

The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the Ramoji Film city on the city outskirts.

