Modi condoles demise of media personality Ramoji Rao

New Delhi: Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Saturday condoled the demise of media personality and Ramoji Group Chairman Ch Ramoji Rao terming it 'extremely saddening'.

The passing away of Shri Ramoji Rao Garu is extremely saddening. He was a visionary who revolutionized Indian media. His rich contributions have left an indelible mark on journalism and the world of films. Through his noteworthy efforts, he set new standards for innovation and… pic.twitter.com/siC7aSHUxK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 8, 2024

Rao died at a hospital here early Saturday. He was 88.

Rao, who was undergoing treatment for the past few days, breathed his last at 4.50 am, according to ETV, Telangana, one of the Ramoji group channels.

The mortal remains were shifted to his residence in the Ramoji Film city on the city outskirts.