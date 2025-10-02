Modi condoles with Channulal Mishra's kin, says 'fortunate' to have his blessings

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed anguish at the death of noted classical singer Pandit Channulal Mishra, and said he made an invaluable contribution to establishing Indian musical traditions on a global stage.

In a condolence message posted on X, Modi said it was his good fortune that he always received his affection and blessings and noted that Mishra was one of the proposers for his candidature from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat in 2014.

Mishra made an invaluable contribution in taking classical music to the masses and establishing the Indian tradition globally, he said.

He said he was extremely pained at his demise.

The prime minister extended his condolences to his family members and admirers.

Mishra died at 89 of age-related ailments at his daughter's home in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur in the early hours of Thursday. PTI KR VN VN