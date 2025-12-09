Modi congratulates Andrej Babis on appointment as PM of Czech Republic

New Delhi, Dec 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Andrej Babis on Tuesday on his appointment as the prime minister of the Czech Republic.

"Congratulations, Excellency Andrej Babis, on your appointment as Prime Minister of the Czech Republic. I look forward to working with you to further strengthen the cooperation and friendship between India and Czechia," Modi said in a post on X.

President Petr Pavel swore in Babis as the prime minister. Pavel had asked him to form a new government after his ANO, or YES, movement won big in the October 3-4 ballot and agreed to form a majority coalition government with two other small political groups, the Freedom and Direct Democracy anti-migrant party and the right-wing Motorists for Themselves. PTI SKU RC