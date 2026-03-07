Modi congratulates Nepal govt, people for successful polls; reiterates India's vow to work closely

New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated the people and government of Nepal for the successful conduct of elections in the Himalayan nation, and said the historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey.

Modi also said that as a close friend and neighbour, India remains steadfast in its commitment to working closely with the people of Nepal and its new government to scale new heights of shared peace, progress and prosperity.

“I warmly congratulate the people and government of Nepal on the successful and peaceful conduct of elections. It is heartening to see my Nepali sisters and brothers exercise their democratic rights so vibrantly. This historic milestone is a proud moment in Nepal's democratic journey,” Modi said in a post on X.

Rapper-turned-politician Balendra Shah's Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP) was on Saturday heading towards a landslide victory in Nepal's first general elections since the violent Gen Z protests last year, shattering the dominance of the established political parties.

The RSP, which was formed in 2022 by Ravi Lamichhane, has won 39 of the 50 seats declared so far, including a clean sweep in the 10 constituencies of Kathmandu district, and is leading in 80 others, according to the Election Commission of Nepal.

The RSP, which has projected Balendra Shah as its prime ministerial candidate and organised its first election campaign at Janakpur in Madhesh, is heading towards a clean sweep of the province. PTI ACB ARI ARI