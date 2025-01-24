Modi congratulates newly-elected Irish PM Micheál Martin

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday congratulated newly-elected Irish PM Micheál Martin and said he is committed to working together to further strengthen the partnership between India and Ireland.

Martin has been elected Irish prime minister for the second time. Martin is one of the longest-serving MPs in the Dáil (lower house of the Irish Parliament) having been first elected in 1989.

"Congratulations @MichealMartinTD on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Ireland," Modi said on X.

Congratulations @MichealMartinTD on assuming the office of Prime Minister of Ireland. Committed to work together to further strengthen our bilateral partnership that is based on strong foundation of shared values and deep people to people connect. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2025

"Committed to work together to further strengthen our bilateral partnership that is based on a strong foundation of shared values and deep people-to-people connect," the prime minister said.