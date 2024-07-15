Modi congratulates Oli on being appointed Nepal's prime minister

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated K P Sharma Oli on his appointment as prime minister of Nepal and said he looked forward to working closely with him to further strengthen the friendship between the two countries.

Oli, the leader of Nepal's largest communist party, was appointed Nepal's prime minister for a fourth term on Sunday to lead a new coalition government that faces the daunting challenge of providing political stability in the Himalayan nation.

Oli, 72, succeeds Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' who lost the vote of confidence in the House of Representatives on Friday, leading to the formation of the new government as per Article 76 (2) of the Constitution.

Congratulating Oli, Modi said on X, "Look forward to working closely to further strengthen the deep bonds of friendship between our two countries and to further expand our mutually beneficial cooperation for the progress and prosperity of our peoples." PTI KR DIV DIV