PM Modi congratulates Portugal's new prime minister Luís Montenegro

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portugal prime minister Luís Montenegro

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Luís Montenegro on taking oath as prime minister of Portugal.

In a post on X, Modi said, "Warm Congratulations to Mr Luís Montenegro on being sworn in as the Prime Minister of the Portuguese Republic. Look forward to working together to further strengthen our long-standing bilateral ties." Montenegro was sworn in as Portugal's new prime minister on Tuesday.

