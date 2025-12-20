Modi discusses Assam polls, party organisation at state BJP headquarters

Guwahati, Dec 20 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday discussed issues ranging from preparations for next year’s Assam Assembly elections to strengthening the party’s organisational base during an interaction with BJP leaders at the state party headquarters here.

During his nearly one hour long visit to Vaypayee Bhawan in the city's Basistha area, Modi also sought to know from the state leadership how the government has been faring in eyes of the public.

"There was no formality involved. He was just like a party member interacting with another member," veteran party leader and former state president Narayan Borkotoky told reporters after the meeting.

"He spoke in detail on how to prepare for the elections," he added, referring to state polls due early next year when BJP will be seeking a third successive term.

Another party leader present during the interaction, who did not wish to be named, said the PM interacted on diverse topics.

"He did not sit on the dais. He came as a party worker and sat among us, interacted with all," he said.

Modi particularly enquired about the well-being of senior leaders present at the meeting.

"He wanted to know how the election preparations were progressing, how the organisation was functioning and what the public perception of the government was," the leader added.

Modi had reached the venue in the evening after leading a massive 3.8-km-long roadshow from Sarusajai.

State party president Dilip Saikia earlier told PTI that it is the first visit of a prime minister to the state party headquarters.

The Vajpayee Bhawan was inaugurated by BJP president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in October 2022.

About 280 leaders, including the party's ex-state presidents, former and incumbent MPs, ministers and MLAs, were present at the closed-door meeting.

The PM arrived here on a two-day tour of the state in the afternoon.

He unveiled a statue of the state's first CM Gopinath Bardoloi, and a new terminus of the airport upon arrival, and addressed a public meeting on the occasion. PTI SSG RBT SOM SSG SSG MNB