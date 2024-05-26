Modi doing disco dance, Bhangra, Bharatnatyam: Owaisi in response to 'mujra' jibe

Paliganj (Bihar), May 26 (PTI) AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday came out with a stinging response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'mujra' remark, using the metaphors of other dance forms like 'disco', 'Bhangra' and 'Bharatnatyam'.

Advertisment

The Hyderabad MP was addressing an election rally in Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency of Bihar, where his party has fielded a candidate, and recalled Modi's speech in the same locality the day before, when the PM had charged opposition parties with performing 'mujra' for Muslims engaging in "vote jihad".

"Is this the type of language the prime minister should use? Does Modi think we do not have the faculty of speech? (humaare munh mein zabaan nahin hai kya)," said the fiery orator before launching an all-out attack.

"About 2,000 square kilometres of Indian territory has been captured by the Chinese. Modi has done nothing about that. I would like to ask whether he was doing disco dance on the issue," Owaisi said.

Advertisment

"The Citizenship (Amendment) Act was brought to disenfranchise Muslims and Modi kept doing Bhangra on the issue. Also, at Dharm Sansad (Hindu congregations) all sorts of offensive remarks are made about Muslims, especially our mothers and sisters. But Modi has been content doing Bharatnatyam on the issue," he alleged.

The AIMIM chief said, "Now that the PM has said that he is not biological, the only thing that remains to be said by him is that he is God and deserved to be worshipped. So much for his earlier posturing of being a chowkidar who wanted to bring good days (achche din)." Owaisi also bristled at filmmakers who came out with works like 'Kashmir Files' and 'Kerala Story' and likened them to the propaganda machinery of Hitler "who vilified Jews, questioned their patriotism, spread hatred for their practices, and finally forced millions of them into gas chambers".

The Hyderabad MP also said, "Modi says that in his next term he will bring the Uniform Civil Code. It will be a nationwide replication of what has happened in BJP-ruled Uttarakhand where 'nikaah' is not being recognised and Muslims are being forced to take recourse to Special Marriage Act." Owaisi also lambasted the RJD leadership for "fielding only two Muslims" in the Lok Sabha polls while giving tickets to an equal number of daughters of that party's founding president Lalu Prasad.

Advertisment

Taking potshots at Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad's son and heir apparent, the AIMIM chief accused him of being "as guilty as Nitish Kumar", chief minister and JD(U) president, now an NDA partner, for the ascent of BJP in Bihar.

"Tejashwi Yadav was the deputy CM when a seven years old boy was sent to jail and he could not intervene despite pleas of his mother that the child be sent to a remand home," said Owaisi, recalling an instance of Siwan district.

Referring to the death of former Siwan MP Mohd Shahabuddin, who "was denied a place of burial in his native place" and the killing of Atiq Ahmed, the AIMIM chief remarked "compare the tepid response of RJD to these incidents to the hue and cry it makes whenever a family member of Lalu Prasad faces arrest".

"I can give it in writing that the RJD cannot stop the BJP in Bihar. It (RJD) accuses the AIMIM of splitting Muslim votes so that it is able to preserve whatever political capital it is left with. I want to declare that we are in for a long haul in Bihar. Our party won five seats, and the RJD bought four of our MLAs in connivance with Nitish Kumar. But in the next assembly polls, we will make a comeback," the AIMIM president asserted. PTI NAC ACD