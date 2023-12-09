Modi driving force behind policies that empower citizens: Union minister Som Parkash

Hoshiarpur, Dec 9 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the driving force behind policies that empower citizens and foster inclusive development.

He emphasised that the vision to make India a 'Viksit Bharat' might be achieved even before 2047 with the prime minister's leadership and policies.

The minister visited Oharpur village in Hoshiarpur to participate in the prime minister's interaction with beneficiaries of the flagship schemes of the Union government as part of the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' campaign.

A van equipped with an LED screen displaying the prime minister's recorded speech on the overall progress in the country and stories of beneficiaries, along with awareness material such as pamphlets, calendars, and small books, welcomed people at the venue.

In Punjab, the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has covered approximately 1,300 gram panchayats (GPs) with over 1.25 lakh people participating.

The minister highlighted that the yatra is an integral part of the 'Hamara Sankalp Viksit Bharat' campaign, representing the Central government's commitment to reaching out to the last person and providing benefits to all eligible populations of the country.

He mentioned that more than 1.50 crore people in Punjab have benefited under the 'Pradhan Mantri Grib Kalyan Anna Yojna,' and over four crore people have benefited from the 'Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna.' PTI COR CHS TIR TIR