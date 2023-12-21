Modi ecosystem talking about farmers, caste after silence on caste census demand: Congress

New Delhi, Dec 21 (PTI) Taking a swipe at the BJP over the mimicry issue, the Congress on Thursday said the "Modi ec(h)o system" has gotten hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste after remaining silent on issues such as caste census demand and farmers' agitation.

Advertisment

A political row broke out on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress leader Kalyan Banerjee derisively mimicked Dhankhar during the opposition's protest on the stairs of Parliament against the MPs' suspension, drawing strong condemnation from the ruling BJP.

Several BJP leaders have also slammed the opposition over the issue, saying the mimicry was an insult to farmers and Dhankhar's community.

In an apparent attack on the BJP, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said this is nothing but "the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction".

Advertisment

"The Modi ec(h)o system is completely silent on: Manipur. Over 700 deaths during farmers' agitation. Violence on women wrestlers by Delhi police and sexual harassment of wrestlers by a BJP MP," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Role of BJP MP who facilitated entry of the intruders into Lok Sabha on December 13th. Demand for the conduct of a Caste Census to ensure social justice and adequate share in the social, economic and political structures of the country," Ramesh said.

"But suddenly Modi ec(h)o system gets hyper-vocal talking about farmers and caste. This is nothing but the famed Modi 3D vision at work: Distortion, Diversion and Distraction," he said.

Dhankhar had given vent to his anguish in Rajya Sabha, saying he was personally hurt as his farmer and Jat backgrounds were targeted. PTI ASK RHL