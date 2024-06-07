Modi elected as NDA Parliamentary Party leader: BJP workers burst into celebration

New Delhi, Jun 7 (PTI) The BJP in Delhi celebrated Narendra Modi's election as NDA Parliamentary Party leader, confirming his third consecutive term as prime minister, with drumbeats and fireworks on Friday.

During a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Central Hall of Parliament on Friday, Modi was elected as leader of the NDA Parliamentary Party, the BJP Parliamentary Party and the leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

Delhi BJP leaders and workers, led by its chief Virendra Sachdeva, gathered at Red Cross Road during the meeting and celebrated Modi's election, dancing to the beat of drums and distributing sweets.

In the evening, BJP leaders and workers set off firecrackers at several places in the national capital to celebrate.

Sachdeva said there is a feeling of joy across Delhi and the nation and people are eagerly waiting to see Modi take oath as prime minister for the third time.

The seven newly-elected BJP MPs from Delhi also took out victory processions on the occasion.

Several leaders attended Chandni Chowk MP Praveen Khandelwal's victory procession from the Chandni Chowk market to Ajmeri Gate.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Gauri Shankar temple and the Ajmeri Gate Chowk to watch the fireworks display.

New Delhi MP Bansuri Swaraj celebrated her victory by setting off firecrackers at Hauz Khas market.

The other newly-elected MPs, including Harsh Malhotra, Yogendra Chandoliya, Kamaljeet Sehrawat and Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, also celebrated with fireworks displays. PTI VIT SZM