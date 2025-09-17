Modi elevated sanitation standards in country, says Chhattisgarh CM

Raipur, Sept 17 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for instilling awareness about hygiene and health and elevating national sanitation standards.

Extending greetings on Vishwakarma Jayanti and Modi's birthday, Sai said, "Cleanliness is no longer a mere campaign; it has become a part of daily habit. Keeping our homes and surroundings clean is not just the responsibility of women but equally of men," he said, and thanked Modi for elevating the nation's sanitation standards.

Sai participated in the Sanitation, Housing and Public Welfare Festival (Swachhata, Awas Aur Lok Kalyan Utsav) organised by the Department of Urban Administration and Development.

The chief minister launched the state-level rollout of the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign, the 'Angikaar-2025' initiative, PM SVANidhi Yojana 2.0, and the welfare fair.

He also presided over housewarming ceremonies for more than 11,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) across different municipalities.

During the event, Sai and other dignitaries unveiled the toolkit for the state-level Swachhata Super League.

Beneficiaries under PMAY (Urban) 2.0 were handed construction permits for their sanctioned houses, while cheques were distributed to beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi. Compassionate appointment letters were also issued to family members of deceased employees of the Raipur Municipal Corporation.

Deputy Chief Minister and Urban Administration and Development Minister Arun Sao, MP Brijmohan Agrawal, MLAs Rajesh Munat and Sunil Soni, and Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey also participated.

Sai administered a mass pledge of cleanliness and flagged off door-to-door garbage collection vehicles dedicated to sanitation across Raipur and other municipalities.

Highlighting Chhattisgarh's achievements, Sai noted that the state secured seven national awards in the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25. Among India's 100 cleanest cities with populations below 20,000, as many as 58 are from Chhattisgarh alone.

He commended sanitation workers, 'Swachhata Didis', and citizens for their contribution and urged further improvements in rankings.

"We are working in alignment with our Vision Document-2047 to build a developed Chhattisgarh and a developed India," he added.

Deputy CM Arun Sao said Modi consistently prioritised the welfare of every citizen over the past 11 years.

"Guided by the principle of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas', the government is committed to housing for all through PMAY (Urban) 2.0 under the 'Angikaar-2025' campaign, being implemented between September 4 and October 31," he said.

Sao further said that PM SVANidhi 2.0, rolled out statewide, aims to empower street vendors and ensure their welfare.

"Through the Swachhata Hi Seva campaign beginning today, every citizen will be connected to the cleanliness movement, turning it into a people's revolution," he added.

Dr. Basavaraju S, Secretary of Urban Administration, said the fortnight-long cleanliness drive is being celebrated as 'Swachhotsav', during which urban local bodies will identify and clean up black spots. PTI COR NSK