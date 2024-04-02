Modi ended politics of caste and appeasement: Nadda; 'INDIA bloc a group of corrupt and dynasts'

Jabalpur, Apr 2 (PTI) BJP chief JP Nadda on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi brought a change in the political culture which was dominated by the politics of caste, dynasty and appeasement in the past and replaced it by setting the trend of development.

Addressing a meeting of intellectuals in Jabalpur in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, Nadda alleged the opposition INDI alliance is a group of corrupt and dynast leaders.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought a political change in the political culture of the country. I want people to recall old political style which focused on caste, whether a person is forward (caste) or backward, which castes are supporting him and vote bank politics," Nadda said.

He alleged that caste-based politics used to be the main agenda of politics in the past.

"Another way of doing politics in those days was through dynastic rule. Only members of one family continued to remain in the front while the rest were supposed to just clap," he said.

Nadda further said politics of appeasement was the trend in the country in the past.

"But today we can say that after Modi ji arrived, the dynastic politics, caste politics and the politics of appeasement is ended and a new politics of development has started in the country," the BJP president said.

He said earlier people were made to believe that nothing would change in the country and everything would go on as it is.

"It was instilled in our minds that we won't be able to see any change in the country, and we have to compromise. It was ingrained in the minds of the common people that change was impossible and they had no option but to adjust to the situation," Nadda claimed.

However, this mindset has changed after Modi came to power ten years ago.

"The common man's mindset is changed and he starts believing that things can change. Things have changed and will continue to change. This is a political change in the country," Nadda added.

Referring to the opposition INDIA bloc, Nadda said it consists of those (leaders) who want to save their corruption.

"On the one hand, Modi has resolved to eliminate and uproot graft, whereas on the other hand, there is the INDI alliance," he added.

Nadda said people should decide which type of politics they prefer.

"Development is happening and the country is moving ahead under the leadership of the prime minister. The corrupt have suffered a blow. (Leaders of) the INDI alliance are fighting to save their families as well as themselves from the blow being dealt to corruption," Nadda said.

Taking a swipe at the Opposition, the BJP chief claimed half of the members in the INDI alliance are either out on bail or in jail.

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi are out on bail while Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and his ministers are in jail, he said.

He also mentioned the National Conference led by Farooq Abdullah, PDP of Mehbooba Mufti, Shiromani Akali Dal, Samajwadi Party, RJD, DMK, BRS, Congress and others in his speech, saying the members of the India bloc are dynastic parties.

"The Congress has now become the party of Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi as all other leaders have left them," he added. PTI MAS ADU NSK