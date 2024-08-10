Modi enhanced India's ancient glory with temple constructions: Rajasthan CM Sharma

Jaipur, Aug 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as someone who has helped enhance the "ancient glory" of the country by linking heritage with development.

Sharma made the remark while addressing a meeting for the 520th Meera Mahotsav and budget announcements for the Merta Assembly in Nagaur through video conference.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is enhancing the ancient glory of India by linking the heritage of the country with development. The Prime Minister has infused new enthusiasm in the country through the construction of a grand temple in Ayodhya, Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and Mahakal Lok in Ujjain," he said.

According to the official statement, Sharma said moving in the same direction, the state government made a provision of Rs 100 crore in the budget to make a grand Khatu Shyam Ji temple.

The Chief Minister said his government has included schemes and development work in the budget in accordance with the aspirations of the people of every region. PTI AG VN VN