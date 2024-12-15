Modi exposed Congress, its violating of Constitution for generations: BJP leaders on PM's speech

New Delhi, Dec 14 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday "exposed" the Congress by presenting "facts" on how the party tore apart the Constitution and hurt its soul just for the sake of power, BJP MPs, including Union ministers, said after his speech in the Lok Sabha.

Responding to a two-day debate in the Lower House on the 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Modi launched a searing attack on the Nehru-Gandhi family and alleged that its generations assaulted the Constitution, leaving its spirit in a "bloodied state." Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan in a post on X said Modi in his address mainly spoke on the sanctity and importance of the Constitution as well as its basic elements.

The PM also presented before the people of the country "facts" how the Congress, which claims to be the protector of the Constitution, tore apart the Constitution for the sake of power and hurt its soul, he added.

"The Constitution of India is the religion of our government, a holy book for us and historic decisions like Article 370, CAA, National Education Policy 2020, triple talaq have been taken with full dedication to the spirit of the Constitution.

"Our government is working with commitment for the welfare of all sections including the poor, farmers, youth, women, instead of the decades-old slogan of 'Garibi Hatao' of the Congress," Pradhan said.

During his speech, the prime minister proposed 11 resolutions, which included upholding existing reservations for marginalised sections ,but strongly opposed any religion-based quota.

The resolutions proposed by Modi towards the end of his over 110-minute speech also included a call for an end to dynastic politics, promoting meritocracy over nepotism in governance, and a pledge for having zero tolerance to corruption.

"Let all of us countrymen make our important contribution towards nation building by working on the 11 resolutions given by the Prime Minister on this occasion," Pradhan said.

Asked for comment, Union minister Giriraj Singh hailed Modi, who, he said, "completely exposed" the Congress.

"The country should learn from what the prime minister said," he told reporters in Parliament complex.

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal said the prime minister presented the "truth" before the country that the Congress neither ever showed any respect for the Constitution, nor for its architect B R Ambedkar. PTI PK PK VN VN