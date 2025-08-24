'Modi Express' special train leaves for Konkan with Ganesh devotees

Mumbai, Aug 24 (PTI) With the Ganesh festival just three days away, a 'Modi Express Ganpati Special' train set out on its journey to coastal Konkan from Mumbai on Sunday with enthusiastic passengers eager to welcome Lord Ganesh in their villages.

Free meals and drinking water have been arranged for passengers aboard the 13th edition of the special train, which was flagged off by Maharashtra minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane.

"As people of Konkan have reposed faith in us in both the assembly and Lok Sabha polls, we decided to operate two special trains instead of one. It gives me immense happiness to dedicate these trains for devotees travelling home for the festival," Rane said at the ceremony at Dadar station.

He said free meals and drinking water have been arranged aboard the train.

This time, two ‘Modi Express’ special trains are being operated to cater to the festive rush, besides special trains on the busy Konkan for the Ganesh festival. PTI ND NSK