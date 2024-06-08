Modi expresses deep concern over attack on Danish PM Mette Frederiksen

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the attack on Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

Frederiksen suffered a minor whiplash after a man assaulted her in central Copenhagen.

"Deeply concerned by the news of the attack on Mette Frederiksen, Denmark's Prime Minister. We condemn the attack. Wishing good health to my friend," Modi said on X.

Frederiksen was rushed to a hospital following the assault, reports from Copenhagen said.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen called the assault a "despicable act".

"I condemn this despicable act which goes against everything we believe and fight for in Europe," she said.

Frederiksen, 46, has been prime minister of Denmark since 2019. PTI MPB ZMN