PM Modi files nomination; Union ministers, CMs show up in Varanasi to express support

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi filed his nomination here on Tuesday, an event attended by several NDA leaders, including Union ministers and chief ministers, in a show of strength as he seeks a third term from the Varanasi Lok Sabha constituency.

Advertisment

Sporting a white kurta-pajama and a blue sadri, Modi reached the district collectorate after a busy morning, which included an aarti on the banks of the Ganga at the Dashashwamedh ghat and prayers at the city's Kaal Bhairav temple.

Immediately after filing his papers, the prime minister headed for the Rudraksha Convention Centre to address local party leaders and workers.

A local spokesperson of the BJP said Modi gave the party's office bearers the "mantra of victory" and asked them to make people aware of his government's schemes.

Advertisment

Modi also told them to ensure that every booth records at least 370 more votes than it did in the last general election, in celebration of the abrogation of Article 370.

After filing his nomination, Modi posted on 'X', "Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the times to come."

Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat. It is an honour to serve the people of this historic seat. With the blessings of the people, there have been remarkable achievements over the last decade. This pace of work will get even faster in the… pic.twitter.com/QOgELYnnJg — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

Advertisment

"I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come," he added.

I am honoured by the presence of our valued NDA allies in Kashi today. Our alliance represents a commitment to national progress and fulfilling regional aspirations. We will work together for the progress of India in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/beAMbWLpD3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

Advertisment

In a separate post in Hindi, the prime minister said, "Heartfelt gratitude to my family members in Kashi... The love and blessings I have received from all of you in the last 10 years have inspired me to work with full determination. With your support and participation, I will continue to work with new energy for the all-round development of this place and the welfare of the people in my third term as well. 'Jai Baba Vishwanath'!"

BJP president J P Nadda and Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Anupriya Patel and Ramdas Athawale were among the leaders who flanked Modi as he emerged from the collectorate after filing his papers.

Advertisment

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma, NCP leader Praful Patel, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan, Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular founder Jitan Ram Manjhi and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha were present at the collectorate.

Uttar Pradesh minister and NISHAD party chief Sanjay Nishad, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Omprakash Rajbhar, RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary, LJP (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Tamil Maanila Congress chief G K Vasan, BJP leader Devanathan Yadav, BDJS president Thushar Vellappally and Asom Gana Parishad president Atul Bora were also there.

Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar did not attend the event due to health reasons.

Advertisment

Before he filed his nomination, Modi posted in Hindi on 'X', "My relationship with Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

अपनी काशी से मेरा रिश्ता अद्भुत है, अभिन्न है और अप्रतिम है… बस यही कह सकता हूं कि इसे शब्दों में व्यक्त नहीं किया जा सकता! pic.twitter.com/yciriVnWV9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 14, 2024

According to the spokesperson, there were four proposers for Modi's nomination -- Pandit Ganeshwar Shastri, long-time RSS functionary Baijnath Patel, Lalchand Kushwaha and Sanjay Sonkar.

All four, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, were present at the collector's office when Modi submitted his papers.

The prime minister held a dazzling roadshow in Varanasi a day back and vowed to do a lot more to serve the holy city in his third term. He spent the night in the city.

Modi posted a clip from the roadshow on 'X' and said, "The love and blessings that my family members of Kashi showered on me during the road show has become an unforgettable moment in my life." In another post in Hindi, he said, "My day started with paying respects to Maa Ganga in Kashi… I prayed to Maa Ganga for happiness, prosperity and health for Kashi residents as well as my family members across the country. 'Jai Maa Ganga'." Voting in Varanasi will take place in the seventh phase of the Lok Sabha election on June 1. The Congress has fielded its state unit president Ajay Rai from the seat and the BSP has nominated Athar Jamal Lari.