Modi gave due recognition to Netaji: Tripura CM

Agartala, Jan 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave due recognition to great freedom fighter Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Addressing a rally to mark the birth anniversary of Netaji here, he lauded the role of Bose, who had immensely contributed to the country's freedom struggle.

"Despite Netaji's immense contribution to the freedom struggle, he was not accorded due recognition by the previous governments. It was Prime Minister Narendra Modi who built a statue of Netaji in Delhi's India Gate for the first time and declared 'Parakram Diwas' to be observed on the birth anniversary of Netaji," he said.

Urging the youth to follow the path shown by Netaji, the chief minister said the nationalistic ideology of Bose is still relevant for the people.

"We all know the ideological difference between Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose that had prompted him to leave Congress and float a new political party- Forward Bloc. He always wanted full freedom from the British," he said.

Saha said that what Netaji had been advocating for, 'Purna Swaraj' (full freedom) from the beginning, the Indian National Congress (INC) had finally endorsed at its Lahore Congress session.

"The ideology and idealism demonstrated by Netaji during the freedom struggle will continue to inspire the youth of the country. These are still relevant in our country," he said.

The rally was organised by Netaji Subhash Vidyaniketan, a government-aided school to commemorate the 129th birth anniversary of the great freedom fighter. PTI PS RG