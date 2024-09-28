Modi goes down memory lane, recalls opportunity he had of working with Bansi Lal

Hisar, Sep 28 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while campaigning for the BJP in Haryana on Saturday, went down the memory lane recalling the opportunity he had of working with former chief minister Bansi Lal.

Addressing a rally here ahead of the October 5 assembly polls, he also talked about former chief minister Bhajan Lal.

He said in Hisar's development, there was a big contribution of Bhajan Lal and even today people remember that.

"And it has been my fortune that while working in Haryana, I had the opportunity to see Bhajan Lal's work and had the opportunity to work with Chaudhary Bansi Lal," Modi said.

Bansi Lal's daughter-in-law and BJP leader Kiran Choudhry and Bhajan Lal's son and BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi were among those present at the rally here.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Minister and former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Hisar MLA and party candidate Kamal Gupta, Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli, party senior leader Capt Abhimanyu were also present.

Recalling the period when the BJP and Chaudhary Bansi Lal's HVP were in alliance in the 1990s, Modi touched upon the "special bond" he shared with late Bansi Lal.

Bansi Lal used to talk a lot about Swami Dayanand and even get emotional while speaking about him, said Modi.

During his speech, while seeing many people having to stand outside the "pandal" (tent), Modi told them, "the pandal has fallen short and many have to stand outside in the sun. I want to apologise for the inconvenience caused to them." He said the Hisar region is known for patriotism and for love of nature.

He also acknowledged how the Bishnoi community is playing its role for protection of the environment.

Speaking about the BJP government's 10-year tenure in Haryana, Modi said his party led dispensation gave a new pace to the development in the state.

He spoke about setting up of a road network, starting Vande Bharat trains, setting up a Hansi-Hisar-Rohtak rail line.

"This region is heading towards becoming a big trading centre, said Modi.

With the setting up of the Hisar airport, industries will get a boost here, he said.

After BJP returns to power, the work on commercial service will start at the Hisar airport, he said.

It will benefit industries as well as farmers, he said, adding that it will be possible to export farmers' produce in the shortest time.

"Our effort is that investors from across the world make investments here so that youth get maximum employment opportunities, " he said.

Meanwhile, after another poll rally in Jammu earlier in the day, Modi also kept up the attack on the Congress at the Hisar rally on the issue of the country conducting surgical strike in 2016.

Speaking about the surgical strike, Modi said India had conducted it on the night of September 28 in 2016. "India had shown terror mentors that it can now strike (enemy) in its territory. But the Congress had sought proof about the surgical strike from the army," he said.

"This is the same Congress which had called out the army chief as 'gali ka gunda'," said Modi.

"Congress had trusted the lies of enemies than India's army", he said as he lashed out at the Congress over the surgical strike.

"Whether the patriotic people of Haryana will tolerate such Congress," he asked.

Haryana goes to polls on October 5 and results will be declared on October 8. BJP is eyeing a third consecutive term in the state. PTI SUN ZMN