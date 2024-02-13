Modi govt 'attacked' farmers with tear gas at Shambhu border, alleges farmer leader Pandher

Chandigarh, Feb 13 (PTI) Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher on Tuesday slammed the Narendra Modi government, saying it "attacked" the farmers marching towards Delhi by lobbing multiple teargas shells at them at Shambhu border near Ambala.

Farmers from Punjab faced tear gas shells, some of them dropped by a drone, at two border points as they tried to break past barricades set up by the Haryana Police to stop them from heading to the national capital.

The farmers responded to the force by hurling stones. Tear gas was also used against protesters at the border between the two states in Haryana's Jind district.

Pandher at Shambhu border told reporters, "In the history of India, today is a black day. It is shameful the way the Modi government attacked farmers and farm labourers." "Even today, we say we are farmers and labourers of the country and we do not want any fight," Pandher said, as he reiterated farmers' demands of a legal guarantee to the minimum support price and debt waiver.

He said farmers were compelled to resort to come out on roads and march to Delhi when nobody heard them and claimed their agitation has been peaceful. "It is evening now. We will ask our youth that there should be a ceasefire from both sides. Tomorrow we will see again." Another farmer leader, Jagjit Singh Dallewal, said that around 60 young farmers were injured in the police action.

"Today, farmers wanted to go to the national capital and carrying out such an attack on them ... around 60 youths got injured," claimed Dallewal, who represents Samyukta Kisan Mocha (Non-Political).

He also accused the Centre of not showing any seriousness to their demands.

"We want to put forth our views. There are no new demands and these are commitments made the government," he said.

Referring to Union Minister Arjun Munda's statement that a consensus was reached on most of their demands during the meeting on Monday, Dallewal said not even a single demand was accepted.

Another farmer leader, Surjit Singh Phool, claimed that the Haryana security personnel hurled "thousands" of tear gas shells at protesters for more than eight hours. PTI CHS VSD VN VN