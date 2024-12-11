Modi govt believes in democratising technology: Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) The government on Wednesday said it believes in "democratising technology" which was not the case during the Congress rule.

Responding to a supplementary in the Lok Sabha, Union IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw also said that fake narratives is a major challenge faced by societies across the world today.

He said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi believes in "democratising technology" which was not the case during the Congress rule.

He said the government is helping set up AI data labs in tier 2 and tier three cities.

After days of disruptions, the Lok Sabha could take up the Question Hour on Wednesday. PTI NAB NAB DV DV