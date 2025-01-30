Modi govt cancelled tungsten mining due to genuine love for TN people: Kishan Reddy

Madurai (Tamil Nadu), Jan 30 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government cancelled the Tungsten mining project in Melur block here in a single day due to 'genuine love' for the people of the state and not for politics, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy said on Thursday.

The Centre stood for the development of the nation and upliftment of the farmers and the poor, he stressed, while addressing a meeting at Vallalapatti near Azhagarkoil organised by the Ambalakarars and farmers to thank the BJP-led government at the Centre for annulling the mining contract.

"We, especially our leader Narendra Modi, Prime Minister, are not doing political calculations but have genuine love for people of Tamil Nadu, its culture and tradition," Reddy said.

Due to this, the strength of nationalism increased across the country and the people of Tamil Nadu too were ready to support Modi, he said.

The Ambalakarars, a farmer delegation and the people from Aritapatti, Vallalapatti, and Nayakarpatti called on Reddy in the national capital on January 22 and requested the cancellation of the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten block.

During the meeting, they requested the minister to visit their village and accepting their invitation Reddy visited Vallalapatti today.

"Modi's government then assured that it would protect the biodiversity and heritage in the area. And following a detailed discussion, the Central government announced the decision to annul the auction of the Nayakkarpatti Tungsten mineral block, on January 23," the minister said.

Modi's love for Tamil language, culture, and tradition was well known and this was reflected in his numerous efforts to popularise the language and culture, including installing the Sengol in the new Parliament building, Reddy asserted.

"I thank the Tamil Nadu people for their tremendous support to the Prime Minister," he said.

BJP state chief K Annamalai said, "It was not annulled (Tungsten mining) just because the Stalin government passed a resolution in the legislative assembly. Everybody knows this. The Modi government cancelled it because of you (people)." The Prime Minister was not the kind of leader who could be cowed down by threats, Annamalai said, and asked the state government to take steps to have the region declared as a protected agriculture zone.

He pointed out that it was not an easy task to cancel any project brought by the Centre because such a move required the approval of the Cabinet and also the Cabinet Secretary, Annamalai said. PTI JSP KH