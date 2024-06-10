Modi govt committed to build new, developed and self-reliant India: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Union Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said the Narendra Modi government will remain committed to building a new, developed and self-reliant India and the country will emerge on the global stage as a leading nation in every field.

Shah also thanked Prime Minister Modi for giving him the opportunity to serve the country and its people for the second consecutive term as a Union cabinet minister.

"Took oath as Union Cabinet Minister in the NDA government led by Modi ji. I express my heartfelt gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi ji for giving me the opportunity to serve the country and countrymen again," he said in a post on X in Hindi.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, we will remain committed to building a new, developed and self-reliant India and our country will emerge on the global stage as a leading nation in every field of development," Shah said.