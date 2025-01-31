Modi govt conscious of aspirations of people of northeast: Prez Murmu

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Narendra Modi government is conscious of the aspirations of the people of the northeast and has worked to eliminate their sense of alienation, President Droupadi Murmu said on Friday.

Addressing a joint sitting of Parliament at the beginning of the Budget session, Murmu also said that through more than 10 peace agreements, several factions of different insurgent groups have been brought onto the path of peace.

"A significant measure of "Viksit Bharat" is balanced development of the country. No region should feel left behind in the journey of progress. My government is conscious of the aspirations of the people of the northeast and has worked to eliminate their sense of alienation," she said.

Murmu said to showcase the potential of the eight northeastern states before the entire country, the first-ever "Ashtalakshmi Mahotsav" was organised in Delhi.

She said along with the development of the northeast, the BJP-led government has initiated a comprehensive development plan for the "Purvodaya" or the eastern states, which will also create new employment opportunities.

"In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep, several developmental projects have been launched, according these regions a crucial role in the nation's progress," the president said.