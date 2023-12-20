Modi govt delivers on its promises: Shah in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday asserted that the Modi government has delivered what it promised and highlighted the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and enactment of the women's reservation bill as key achievements.

Advertisment

During a debate in the Lok Sabha on the three bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act, Shah said the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered key promises made in its election manifesto and abrogation of Article 370 which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was one of them.

He said the BJP had promised a zero-tolerance policy on terror and a free hand to security forces. The policy has ensured that "hot spots" of Jammu and Kashmir, the North-East and Left Wing Extremism-hit areas saw marked reduction in number of terror incidents and deaths.

He noted that the areas under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) have come down significantly.

Advertisment

Amid slogans of "Jai Shri Ram" by BJP members, Shah said, "We had said that as soon as possible, Ram temple will be constructed...on January 22 (2024), statue of Lord Ram is being consecrated." He also referred to the law banning the practice of instant triple talaq which has benefitted Muslim women.

The senior BJP leader also took the opportunity to target the opposition, saying while the Congress government came out with dates, the present BJP government delivered the women's reservation law. The law provides for 33 per cent reservation to women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

He recalled that former home minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram had described the three bills as a "test" for him and had wondered whether mob lynching would be included.

Shah said a clause on mob lynching has been introduced with a provision for capital punishment, and wondered as to why the Congress did not bring the provision on mob lynching when it was in power for years. PTI NAB NAB KVK KVK