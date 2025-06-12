Modi govt democratised use of technology in 11-year rule: Amit Shah

New Delhi: The Modi government has democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the last 11 years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government completed 11 years on June 9.

"The Modi government democratised the use of technology and harnessed its power for the business sector, making Bharat a leading digital economy in the world in the #11YearsOfDigitalIndia," Shah wrote on X.

The home minister said whether it is healthcare, education, trade, or commerce, PM Modi has transformed every sector of the economy and society through the digital revolution.