Modi govt fulfilled Kalyan Singh's dream of Ram temple in Ayodhya: Amit Shah

Aligarh: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Narendra Modi government has fulfilled former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh's dream by paving the way for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a function here to mark Singh's death anniversary, Shah told BJP workers that winning all 80 Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh in the 2024 general elections would be a true tribute to "Babuji" (Kalyan Singh).

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also fondly remembered Singh on the occasion.