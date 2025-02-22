Modi govt gave impetus to cooperative sector, made it marketable: Shah

Pune, Feb 22 (PTI) Union Cooperation Minister Amit Shah said on Saturday that the Centre’s efforts gave momentum to the country’s cooperative sector, and underscored its importance in making India a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing the valedictory function of the diamond jubilee celebrations of Janata Sahakari Bank Limited in Pune, Shah said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi made India’s cooperative sector marketable.

Separately, the Union Home Minister chaired the 27th meeting of the Western Zonal Council in Pune.

He urged the cooperative banking sector to embrace technology.

“In the last three years, the Centre has worked to give momentum to the cooperative movement in the country. We have made the model of India’s cooperative sector marketable. We are empowering cooperative education by bringing a cooperative university bill,” said Shah.

He said PM Modi has given direction to the cooperative sector and underlined the introduction of innovation in the cooperative sector.

Shah credited Pune MP and MoS for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol, for the establishment of the first regional branch of the Central Register of Cooperative Societies in the city.

The Union minister said PM Modi has made two resolutions before the nation – to make India a fully developed nation by 2047 and to make the country a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2027.

Without the development of the cooperative sector, he said, these resolutions will remain incomplete. Shah also emphasised that if the development of every individual and prosperity in every home do not take place, then these two resolutions might not materialise.

Shah said that providing work to every person according to their abilities and connecting them with the country’s development to make every family prosperous is only possible through a cooperative movement.

He said PM Modi has provided many basic facilities to crores of people in the country over the last 10 years. Now, these people want to contribute to India’s development, he said.

He emphasised that the only way to develop one’s family and work towards the country’s progress without capital is through cooperation. The essence of cooperation is to pool together small amounts of capital to achieve something large, he said.

The Union minister said Janata Sahakari Bank is a prime example of this thinking as it has adopted the concept of a “big bank for small people”.

Shah said the country has 1,465 Urban Cooperative Banks of which 460 are in Maharashtra alone.

He said an umbrella organisation for Urban Cooperative Banks, National Urban Co-operative Finance and Development Corporation was under consideration for a long time and now the work has been completed to mobilise Rs 300 crore for this entity.

Shah said this umbrella organisation will be able to provide all kinds of support to the cooperative banks.

For the first time, he said, a clearing house for cooperative banks has been envisaged in the country which is set to be completed in the next two years.

Shah said under the leadership of PM Modi, his ministry has taken several steps to enhance the business of urban cooperative banks.

The Aadhaar-enabled payment system has been opened for cooperative banks, the limits for gold loans and housing loans have been enhanced, and a provision for one-time loan settlement has been introduced, he said.

According to the minister, after the formation of the umbrella organisation, clearing for any cooperative bank located anywhere in the country will be done through the cooperative banks themselves.

Shah also said that to address the growing competition from nationalised banks, small financing banks, and NBFCs (non-banking financial companies), the government is setting up a monitoring committee to strengthen governance and incorporate technological innovations in cooperative banks.

Established in 1949 by Moropant Pingale, Janata Sahakari Bank became a scheduled cooperative bank in 1988. It adopted core banking in 2005, became a multi-state scheduled cooperative bank in 2012, and got the honour of starting the country's first cooperative demat institution. PTI SPK NSK NR