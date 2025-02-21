Modi govt gave tribals rightful recognition, says Amit Shah

New Delhi, Feb 21 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah Friday emphasised the upliftment and empowerment of the tribal community, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave the tribals their rightful recognition.

Interacting with students of the rural and tribal community from Santokba Dholakiya Vidya Mandir in Gujarat's Dang district, he said language has been a barrier for tribal students in medicine, engineering and technical education.

To tackle the problem, the Modi government has provided the option for students to take exams in their mother tongue, Shah said.

"The upliftment and empowerment of the tribal community is our priority, and it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who gave the tribal community their rightful recognition after Independence," he said here.

The goal of this dialogue was to inspire students and address their queries related to academics and careers. This initiative is part of the Union Home Minister's commitment to directly interact with youth and motivate them, an official release said.

The programme not only served as a source of inspiration for all these rural and tribal students, but it also provided them with the opportunity to openly interact with the country's home minister.

On this occasion, Shah shared his thoughts on education, youth empowerment and the role of students in national development.

While answering students' questions, the home minister emphasised the importance of hard work, dedication, and determination.

Be it the celebration of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' or the election of Droupadi Murmu as the President of India, these have taken the pride of the tribal society to newer heights, Shah said.

He described students as the foundation of the country's progress. Their hard work and dedication will take India to newer heights, the home minister added.

Shah encouraged students to pursue careers as doctors, engineers and civil servants, stating that if they make the development of the country their goal, their personal growth will naturally be assured.

Therefore, their primary objective should be to work for the development of the nation, he said.

The home minister said the Modi government is providing quality education to tribal students by establishing Eklavya Model Residential Schools in every block with more than 50 per cent Scheduled Tribe population having at least 20,000 tribals.

He said these decisions have given tribal students new hope.

Shah further mentioned that in the six decades after Independence, there was only one central tribal university in the country whereas in the past decade under the Modi government, two new tribal universities have been established.

At the end of the program, the Shah encouraged the students to pursue their goals with hard work and integrity, stating that the role of students in nation-building is extremely important, and their success will play a key role in making India a leading nation.