Modi govt gives high priority to promotion of regional languages: Jitendra Singh

Jammu, Dec 22 (PTI) Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Monday said the government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi gives high priority to the promotion of regional languages, and asserted that this was one of the best times for Dogri to realise its legacy.

He suggested reaching out to Gen Z Dogra children and advised using digital platforms and modern tools to promote the Dogri language among them.

Participating in the Dogri Manyata Diwas, the Union minister emphasised that it is the sense of linguistic pride that sustains a language and its legacy.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is one of the best times for Dogri to realise its legacy and carry it forward to the next generation, making it an essential part of India's growth story. The Modi government gives high priority to the promotion of all regional languages," Singh said.

He asserted that government patronage is essential in sustaining a language, but engagement of civil society is equally important.

Urging people to take pride in the Dogri ethos, language and cultural heritage, the Union minister emphasised that language is not merely a medium of communication but a core component of culture and identity.

Singh highlighted that the government has been consistently promoting diverse cultural initiatives across the country, with special emphasis on regional languages, and encouraged people to make the most of these efforts for cultural heritage and language preservation.

"Government works for welfare, but society must also take ownership," he said, adding that local communities, civil society and other stakeholders must work together to strengthen cultural roots.