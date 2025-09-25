Modi govt guided by Deendayal Upadhyay's integral humanism vision: Union minister Pradhan

New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) BJP leaders, including Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Delhi unit chief Virendra Sachdeva, paid homage to party ideologue Deendayal Upadhyay on his 109th birth anniversary here on Thursday.

Several programmes, including cleanliness campaigns and seminars, were held to mark the occasion.

Education Minister Pradhan and Union minister of state Krishan Pal Gurjar were the first to offer floral tributes at Upadhyay's statue at a park on DDU Marg.

"Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay's political philosophy of integral humanism is the key mantra for the development and transformation of every individual in the country. His guiding principle -- service to the last person in the society -- also guides Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government," Pradhan said in his address.

Delhi BJP general secretary (organisation) Pawan Rana, BJP's central office secretary Mahendra Pandey, party MPs Manoj Tiwari, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Ashish Sood, Pankaj Singh and Ravindra Indraj Singh, the party's state general secretary Vishnu Mittal, among others, paid homage to Upadhyay.

The saffron party also organised seminars and cleanliness drives across all 14 organisational districts, according to a statement issued by the Delhi BJP. PTI VIT RC