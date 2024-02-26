Modi govt has become synonymous with guarantee of development: Gujarat CM

Hyderabad, Feb 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism has brought an era of security and safety, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said on Monday.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of Telangana BJP's ongoing 'Vijay Sankalp Yatra' for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls, Patel said the Modi government has become synonymous with a guarantee of development.

He hailed the abrogation of Article 370, 33 per cent reservation for women and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya under PM Modi's leadership.

"Due to PM Modi's policy of zero-tolerance towards terrorism and crime, an era of security and safety in the country started. The enemies of the country think 100 times before raising their eyes at India," he said.

Patel said India has completed 10 years of 'Vikas Yatra' (development journey) under Modi's leadership.

He said by electing Modi as the prime minister for the third term, the development journey of the country will be taken forward.

Patel said there was a time when the outcome of elections used to be decided by vote bank politics and division of votes. However, now under PM Modi, a new history of development politics is being written.

Modi has created an atmosphere wherein ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas' have become the election 'mantra', he said.

"Before 2014, the (previous) government stalled development. The BJP government gave priority to development and every sector is being developed on an equal footing," Patel said.

The promises made in the election manifestos were fulfilled by the BJP government, he said.

The people of the country got involved in nation building by making Modi's vision as their mission, he said and cited people's participation in the 'Swachh Bharat' mission, Digital Payment, among others.

He further claimed the people have decided to make Modi the PM for the third time in 2024 elections. PTI VVK SJR VVK KH