Modi govt has built all-weather roads to help Army give enemy befitting reply: Nadda

Vidisha (MP), May 2 (PTI) The Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had built all-weather roads in border areas to help the military move quickly and give the enemy a befitting reply, BJP president JP Nadda said here on Thursday.

Addressing a poll rally in Sironj in Vidisha, Nadda said the country was making rapid strides under the PM, whereas the opposition Congress-led INDI alliance was a bloc of family-run outfits.

"All-weather roads have been made on the borders by the Narendra Modi government to enable the Army reach forward areas in a day and give a befitting reply to the enemy," he said.

Attacking the opposition, he said, "PM Modi is eradicating corruption while the INDI alliance has been formed to protect the corrupt. The previous Congress government was embroiled in scams linked to coal, 2G, rice etc," Nadda said.

"The Congress wants to snatch reservations provided to Dalits, tribals and OBCs and give it on the basis of religion. As long as BJP exists, I assure you reservations given to tribals, Dalits and OBCs will not be extended to any other community," Nadda said.

He was campaigning for the party's Lok Sabha candidate from Sagar in MP, which will go to polls on May 7. PTI LAL BNM