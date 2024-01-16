Modi govt has discriminated against no community: Naqvi

New Delhi, Jan 16 (PTI) Senior BJP leader and former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Tuesday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government has not discriminated against any community and therefore there should be no untouchability towards the ruling party.

Addressing a gathering at "Shukriya Modi Bhai Jaan" event in Bareilly, he claimed that Modi has proved that democracy can deliver without "dynastic dominance and appeasement", according to a statement.

The poor, backwards and minorities were the biggest victims of the scourge of riots and terrorism and the country is now free from the terror, with every section of society moving forward in an environment of peace, safety and prosperity, he said.

In a swipe at opposition parties, the former minority affairs minister said some destructive forces are trying to create division and people should be cautious about their conspiracies, he said.

The period under the Modi government has proved to be a "glorious" era of safety, prosperity and empowerment of all sections, including minorities, he claimed.

"Indian minorities are living with equal rights and social, religious and constitutional equality. However, the 'Bharat Bashing Brigade' is engaged in defaming Modi Ji and the country at the international level through the bogey of Islamophobia and intolerance. Some political parties are complicit in giving political partnership to such nefarious elements," he alleged. PTI KR CK