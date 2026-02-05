Modi govt has made up its mind to not allow LoPs to speak: Kharge after Oppn walkout in RS

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the opposition parties walked out of the Rajya Sabha during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address as the government has made up its mind that both leaders of opposition (LoPs) will not be allowed to speak.

Flanked by opposition leaders of the Upper House, Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said the Modi government has made up its mind that both LoPs, he and Rahul Gandhi, will not be allowed to speak either in the Lok Sabha or in the Rajya Sabha.

"Our great leaders who sacrificed for this country, who fought for this country, who went to jail and fought against the British to win freedom for the country against those leaders, one man speaks in the House.

"He is given a mic, he hurls abuses at will on the mic and the government stays silent. Has the BJP ever condemned this?" Kharge said.

"That's why all the leaders of the opposition parties have decided that if they won't let us speak, then we should walk out, we should protest. And especially regarding the insult to our leaders, we too condemn that," he added.