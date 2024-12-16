Modi govt has taken concrete steps to promote organic farming: Shah

Raipur, Dec 16 (PTI) Union Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Narendra Modi government has taken concrete steps to promote organic farming as organic products are not only beneficial for health but also favourable for the environment and fertility of land.

The Union Home and Cooperation minister was speaking at the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) between National Cooperatives Organic Ltd (NCOL), the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Chhattisgarh government here.

The Chhattisgarh government signed an MoU with NDDB for development of the dairy sector, while Chhattisgarh State Minor Forest Produce Cooperative Federation Limited inked an agreement with National Cooperative Organics Limited (NCOL) for growth of minor forest produce sector.

The entire world has understood that due to the increasing use of chemical fertilisers in farming, diseases like cancer, diabetes, high blood pressure and thyroid are spreading rapidly, Shah said.

"The Union government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken concrete steps towards promoting organic farming. Organic farming is not only beneficial for health, but it is also good for the environment and fertility of the land," he said.

"There were two basic problems with organic products. One was trust deficit as several products were available in the market claiming to be organic and there was no certification system. The other problem was that farmers were not getting better returns for their produce as people had doubts over the quality of product. So we set up National Cooperative Organic Limited to support organic farming," Shah said.

Now, two leading cooperative brands, namely the 'Bharat' brand of NCOL and Amul's 'Amul' brand, can supply organic products with credibility, he said.

"In the next four years, after soil testing and organic food testing in every district, certified organic grains will be introduced in Indian markets. Currently, 16 organic products are available online. Whenever you buy a product from the 'Bharat' or 'Amul' brand, you can be assured it is tested and certified. This MoU has been signed to uplift Adivasi farmers," Shah asserted.

Speaking on the MoU related to minor forest produce, he said forest produce of the tribal community, which was earlier sold at a very low price, will now be sold at a reasonable price through certification and better marketing, which will empower these communities and increase their income.

"Chhattisgarh is rich in natural resources. There is no shortage of water, land or hardworking people here. The only thing which was needed was to make a good start. In today's programme, two new and positive initiatives have been taken in the field of dairy and forest produce through cooperatives," he said.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai was also present on the occasion. PTI TKP BNM