Modi govt has will to fight terror, UPA was confused: Deora

Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Shiv Sena MP Milind Deora on Thursday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has the political will to act against terrorism, while there was confusion in the previous UPA regime to tackle anti-social elements.

The country is much safer under the Modi government and its anti-terrorism capabilities have strengthened under his leadership, Deora told PTI Videos.

He was responding to questions, a day after PM Modi attacked the Congress, demanding it disclose to the nation who prevented India from mounting a military response following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which were linked to Pakistan.

"The biggest difference between the previous (UPA) government and the Modi government is that under Modi ji's leadership, the government has political will. Whether it is Pakistan or any internal domestic terrorist outfit, if they try to spread terrorism anywhere from Kashmir to Mumbai, this government has the political will to act," Deora said.

"We are much safer, and I would like to give the entire credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Under his leadership, our anti-terrorism capabilities have been strengthened," added the former Congress leader, who had been a minister in the previous UPA government.

Modi on Wednesday referred to comments made by former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, who had himself been in favour of taking military action against Pakistan but pointed out that the UPA government went for diplomatic action, under some pressure from world powers, including America, not to initiate a war.

The PM did not mention Chidambaram's name during his address.

On Congress leader Chidambaram's comments, Deora said that in the past, there was confusion in dealing with anti-social elements, terrorist outfits, homegrown or foreign, or Left Wing Extremists.

"There was confusion within the (then UPA) government, between the government and ruling party. Today, that confusion does not exist. Prime Minister Modi's vision is crystal clear to ensure national security. Any person, any outfit that tries to destabilise India and indulges in violence will be dealt with firmly," the parliamentarian said.

"That's why we can confidently say that in a city like Mumbai, there has not been a single terror attack in the last 12 or 13 years," Deora said.

He claimed that the Navi Mumbai International Airport, which was inaugurated on Wednesday, was delayed for 10 years because even though the then prime minister (Manmohan Singh) wanted the airport to receive environmental clearance, certain ministers then deliberately delayed the project, trying to destabilise and weaken India.

Today, under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, there is "crystal clarity" regarding the economic policy and national security, Deora said. PTI PS GK