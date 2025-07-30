Modi govt has worked to strengthen every sector by formulating inclusive policies: Haryana CM Saini

Chandigarh, Jul 30 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday said the BJP-led government at the Centre has worked to strengthen every sector by formulating inclusive policies for all sections of the society and preserving India's rich culture and traditions.

Saini said the country is progressing rapidly towards becoming a developed nation under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"The Central government has worked to strengthen every sector by formulating inclusive policies for all sections of the society and preserving India's rich culture and traditions," he added.

The chief minister said that India has today "emerged as a bright spot on the global stage" under Prime Minister Modi's leadership.

"The nation's economy has risen from the 11th to the fourth position and citizens have benefited from a wide range of facilities and services over the past 11 years," Saini, who was on a visit to Kurukshetra district, told reporters in Pehowa.

Commenting on Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, the chief minister said that the Opposition attempted to disrupt and stall parliamentary proceedings merely to gain political mileage.

Prime Minister Modi, however, presented the truth before the nation during the session, he added.

Saini further said Prime Minister Modi is a globally respected leader and added that people have strong faith in his policies. PTI SUN AS AS